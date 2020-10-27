Demi Lovato begs her fans to vote

Demi Lovato called on her millions of fans in the United States to go to the polls and participate in this year’s elections

Demi Lovato is practicing what she preaches. Almost two weeks after releasing her song “Commander in Chief,” the singer continued her political momentum by participating in the US elections.

The star took a selfie at the Los Angeles ballot box on Monday (October 26), flaunting her “Vote” mask and “I Voted” sticker.

“I vote because I love my country. From my friends and family who live here, to my neighbors and millions of people I do not know, I love the citizens here. This year I have been so stressed and anxious just about politics,” wrote the singer of “Commander in Chief”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG01_TmhIqZ/?utm_source=ig_embed

“This post is not about telling you to vote, it’s about telling you to vote PERIOD,” continued Demi Lovato, “I want to know that whatever the outcome, we raise our voices and speak for what we want. And if what you want is change, nothing will change unless you act. ”

“So please, if you are old enough, come out and speak. PS: I am so grateful that I was able to vote because it was not too long ago that women did not even have those rights … (see What happens when we demand a change?), “concluded the former Disney Channel star.

Demi Lovato makes a political statement with her music

“Commander in Chief,” released October 14, is a bold political statement and a direct message to Donald Trump from Demi Lovato.

The 27-year-old singer intended to mobilize fans to come out and vote just weeks before the federal election, and as part of her call to action. Demi Lovato even shared information about the voting process on her social channels.

“Join me and vote in this year’s election. Visit https://iwillvote.com/ for more information,” Demi Lovato wrote.



