Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich accused after breaking up

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich star in a series of accusations against each other after revealing their love break.

The singer confirmed the separation and cancellation of her engagement with Max, the actor and singer began a romantic relationship with Demi in early 2020, the connection between the two seemed to be enough to take the next step, but things did not go as expected and they decided parting ways, since then the two have accused each other of the breakup.

Through her personal Instagram account, Max Ehrich started the dispute with Demi Lovato. The actor was traveling, as he is currently recording his new movie “Southern Gospel”, whose locations are in Atlanta, Georgia; however, she assured that she had no idea that their relationship had ended.

Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriend decided to share a strong message in his Stories, Max wrote a message about how sad it was to find out about your girlfriend’s decision on a news portal, while he is working on the story of a character who helps others . The hint was very clear, but Demi Lovato has another version of events.

MAX EHRICH IS CRITICATED ON SOCIAL NETWORKS AND ASSURES THAT DEMI LOVATO ENDED HIS RELATIONSHIP WITHOUT NOTIFYING

According to the portal E! News, the singer broke up with him by mutual consent. According to a source close to Demi, Max knew their engagement was over and any statement he has made thus far is a lie. OOPS! The witness explained that the couple spoke about the breakup and Max knew that the news would come out in the media.

The source assured that the actor may only try to attract attention and keep the focus on him by creating a scandal after their separation. Demi has not spoken directly about the situation, while Max continues to post about it. Fans have shared that the singer even unfollowed him, also deleted the photos they had together.

Some users have criticized Max Ehrich, it is thought that the reason for the separation was because Demi Lovato did not trust her intentions after revealing the behavior she had in the past with respect to other celebrities.



