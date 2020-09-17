Demands the government to do against drug trafficking

Donald Trump assured that Mexico is one of the main drug transit countries or large drug producing countries and although he recognized the efforts of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in his efforts in the fight against drug trafficking, he asked to do more to protect Mexicans and Americans from cartels.

The president indicated that Mexican cartels take advantage of the irregular controls of chemical precursors in Mexico to manufacture drugs, such as fentanyl, and then introduce them into the United States.

“Mexico continues to be the source of almost all the heroin and methamphetamine seized in the United States, and a transit route for most of the cocaine available in our country (…). Mexican drug bans remain too low in the face of these critical threats. These cartels represent a clear threat to Mexico and the ability of the Mexican government to exercise effective control over parts of its country, “he said in a Presidential Memorandum to Determine the Main Countries of Production and Transit of Illegal Drugs.

“Unless the Mexican government demonstrates substantial progress in the coming year, backed by verifiable data, Mexico will run a serious risk of being found to have demonstrably failed to meet its international drug control commitments.

Despite this, Trump applauded the progress of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but asked to do more to protect Mexicans and Americans from the cartels.



