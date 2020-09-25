Demand for electric ID.4 closes Volkswagen website

The Volkswagen ID.4 online booking page fell due to the huge amount of simultaneous accesses as soon as the German brand released a pre-sale of the electric car in the USA.

Expected as one of the biggest launches of the manufacturer, ID.4 had high expectations, but instabilities in the purchase platform may have impacted the vehicle’s initial sales.

According to dialogues from the VWIDTalk online forum, problems with the booking site began on September 23 at 11:21 am, just 20 minutes after Volkswagen’s launch transmission to ID.4. The automaker became aware of the inconvenience, but it only went public to clarify the situation more than an hour later, at 12:48 pm.

Phew! We’re flattered. Appreciate the interest in the # ID4 – you guys broke our site! We’re rebooting and will respond when we’re back up. ??

– Volkswagen USA (@VW) September 23, 2020

Even so, the instability was only resolved at 18h54, just over seven hours after the opening of ID.4 unit reservations. In all of the manufacturer’s tweets, anxious consumers have expressed their frustration over what has been described by the automaker as “its biggest launch in years”.

Inconveniences like this could lead the consumer to choose competing models or even postpone the purchase. However, this should not happen with the Volkswagen ID.4, considering its privileged position among the “cheap” electric cars with very high autonomy and the vast array of units spread across 50 US states in the 600 dealerships.



