Demain nous appartients: Victor gets a phone call!

A dramatic twist in the Tomorrow belongs to us series. Victor will receive a mysterious anonymous phone call that will leave him perplexed …

Nothing is going well in Sète. For several weeks now, a home jacker has been breaking into homes and stealing jewelry. After Chloe, Tristan, Lou and Timothée, it is therefore the Beddiar’s turn to fall victim to the thief.

Yet the police got hold of the burglar. The latter is called Tony Jeanval. The latter was stopped by Karim and Georges while they were patrolling in Sète.

If there’s one person who doesn’t think Tony Jeanval is the culprit then, it’s Victor. Indeed, Lou’s companion suspects another person.

And it’s none other than Rémi. The latter is a nurse at Sète hospital and his recent attitudes suggest that he is the culprit.

A version that no one believes … Victor has lost important papers, and these can damage a man’s reputation if they are not found.

VICTOR RECEIVES A MYSTERIOUS ANONYMOUS CALL

In a new excerpt posted online by myTF1, Victor will therefore receive a mysterious anonymous phone call. At the station, Karim informs his teams that the person who attacked the Brunets is a copycat.

At the same time, Victor breaks into the hospital and searches Remy’s locker, which he considers guilty. Once he has taken a picture of what was stored there, the businessman joins Flore at the Christmas market in Sète.

He tells her that he discovered 8,000 euros in the nurse’s locker. A tidy sum that could thus be used for the couple to fly to Martinique.

Mad with rage, the latter receives a mysterious anonymous call … The latter confirms to him that he has the famous file which could damage the reputation of the business-man.

The person on the phone says that Victor will therefore have to pay dearly if he wants to review this file … You will understand, Victor is the victim of a blackmailer!



