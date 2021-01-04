Demain nous appartient: Will Sandrine report Franck?

Sandrine discovered the unthinkable by going to Franck’s home. Will Victoire’s sister dare to denounce Franck to the police?

This week in Tomorrow belongs to us, the character of Franck will be in the sights. Sandrine will therefore have to choose whether or not she should go to the police.

The young woman recently discovered that her brother-in-law had concealed a corpse. Panicking, she decided to talk to Maud, back in Sète.

The ball is now in Sandrine’s court. She knows that by denouncing Franck, she is harming her darling Morgane, but also her mother, Anne-Marie.

Panicking, Sandrine takes her courage in both hands and goes to the police station. She is received by Georges and Aurore who take her deposition.

At the same time, the young woman decides to talk about what she saw to her friend Maud. The latter then finds it difficult to imagine that her brother-in-law could be an assassin.

SANDRINE TELLS FRANCK TO THE POLICE

By denouncing Franck, Sandrine is thus exposing herself to reprisals. Moreover, Franck threatened the young woman at his work and he warned her.

Afraid, she decides to talk to Maud and Karim, who are understanding towards her. Sandrine is scared but she doesn’t want to worry her family, and even less her mom.

Alerted by the accusations against Franck, Anne-Marie therefore wonders who could have accused the attractive Franck of such an offense. Franck prefers to say nothing, and he quickly moves on.

In order to buy his silence, he therefore gives Anne-Marie a sublime pair of diamond earrings. Morgane, Sandrine’s companion does not suspect a thing.

She just notices that his wife has been distant with her for a few days. Sandrine does not especially want to worry his wife, and she withdraws into herself.

You will understand that Franck’s future is uncertain. Will Sandrine succeed in confessing to Morgana that her brother is a dangerous criminal?



