Demain nous appartient: Victor violently attacks Rémy!

Nothing is going well for Rémy in the series Tomorrow belongs to us. Indeed the young man is violently attacked by Victor.

The latter is indeed at the end of his tether and ends up losing his temper. His file is still missing and he has good reason to believe that Remy has something to do with it.

But Rémy, for his part, continues to deny outright having it in his possession. Victor de Demain belongs to us therefore decides to change method with the young man.

Indeed, he loses patience and attacks him very violently. He hopes he can get him to confess! Not so sure.

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US: RÉMY FACING AN ULTIMATUM

“What do you want from me again? »Asks Remy. Victor tells him he knows exactly what he wants before pushing him against the wall to let him know he’s not laughing anymore.

In fact, Rémy comes down a notch and is visibly less serene. Moreover, Victor notices that the young man is less clever!

“You have 24 hours to bring this file back to me. Victor finally told him firmly. He won’t say another word and will go, leaving Remy behind.

The latter does not seem very comfortable with this ultimatum. He is even rather lost! The young man therefore has 24 hours to return the file to Victor.

Even though he didn’t tell him what he would do to him if he didn’t, we can imagine that it might end badly. The rest of Tomorrow belongs to us on TF1!



