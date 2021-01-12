Demain nous appartient: TF1 on the verge of reviving Leila

A new character will arrive in Tomorrow belongs to us. And the young woman will show similarities with the late Leila!

It’s been a tough year for the Beddiars in Tomorrow is Our Own. Indeed, Leila, the mother of Noor and Soraya was going to Brussels for professional reasons. But after staying with her daughters, she suffered a serious accident.

The young woman was not making it. After being between life and death for a few episodes, she succumbed to her injuries. A drama for his two daughters but also for his companion. But a new element will come to close the story.

Samuel was able to get by thanks to Alma who accompanied him through his mourning. For Soraya it is even more complicated. If she found any comfort in Remy, he just ran away. It must be said that the young man had committed many crimes.

But it is in Tomorrow’s Ourselves Hospital that the rebound will occur. A new link will be added. This is Iris, a young woman whom no one knows yet. But there is something very special about her.

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US: IRIS COMES INTO THE GAME

A young woman, Iris, has just undergone a heart transplant. And in Tomorrow belongs to us, it is William who must take care of it. But he has a curious impression. Moreover, Samuel does not remain insensitive to the charm of the young woman.

Yet 20 years old, the man finds herself very attracted to her. The reason ? She makes him think of Leila! Similarities stand out. Samuel then confides in William who feels a feeling of “déjà vu”. He feels very close to her without knowing her.

But is it Leila’s heart beating in this young girl? Would that be possible ? And above all what are the similarities between young women? Case to be followed in the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us. Everything will be revealed to you. One thing after another.