Demain nous appartient: she’s making her return in Sète!

Fans of Tomorrow Belongs to Us will be thrilled. A former character from the soap opera will make his comeback.

The Delcourt family is not at the end of its surprises in Tomorrow belongs to us. Jeanne, Alex’s mother is going to make a comeback! Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Several months ago fans of Tomorrow Belongs to Us learned that Jeanne has Alzheimer’s disease. Alex’s mother was therefore partly responsible for the fire at the Mas and seems to be slowly losing her memory.

So, she left Sète in order to be treated and missed a lot of things. Indeed, since the time, Chloe gave birth to a baby girl, Céleste, and especially ended her marriage with Alex.

In the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us, the character of Catherine Allégret will make her big comeback in Sète. Indeed, if a TF1 video is to be believed, Alex’s mother will not know that her son is no longer dating Chloe … or will not remember!

Jeanne is going to arrive at Chloe’s and will be a little upset. Indeed, no one will come to pick her up at the station as promised. For her part, Judith’s mother will be more than surprised to see her former stepmother. And for good reason, she didn’t know she was coming!

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: JEANNE SHOCKED BY ALEX AND CHLOÉ’S SEPARATION!

Chloe is going to ask Alex who knew she was coming to Sète in Tomorrow belongs to us. She will soon realize that Alex forgot to pick up his mother at the station. “I called him last night,” Jeanne said as she began to settle in.

For her part, Judith will be just as surprised to see her grandmother at home. Jeanne will want to see Celeste, because she has never been able to see her since she was born. She will therefore be delighted to be able to finally hold her new granddaughter in her arms.

Nevertheless, Jeanne will want to know where Alex is in Tomorrow belongs to us. Chloe will eventually tell him everything and tell him that it’s been two months since she was in a relationship with him. The old lady won’t believe a word of it!

“Separated? But you just had a baby! ”She will say. This will make Chloe a little more uncomfortable. For her part, Judith will want to be just as sad about the separation from her parents.



