Demain nous appartient: Sandrine and Morgane are leaving

Sandrine investigates Franck in Tomorrow belongs to us and finds herself alone against everyone. Morgane could decide to break up with her.

Franck arrived recently in Tomorrow belongs to us and sows discord. Thus, Morgane could soon break up with Sandrine because of her brother. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Franck is a dangerous and perverse man in Tomorrow belongs to us. Several weeks ago, Franck Simonin joined the cast of the soap opera to put himself in the shoes of Morgane’s brother. At first glance, Franck seemed like a kind man, honest and very attentive to his family.

However, Sandrine began to have doubts. Franck seems to have a huge fortune and has become strangely close to Anne-Marie. Enough to put Morgana’s darling in the ear. Indeed, she wonders why a handsome man like him goes out with his mother.

Anne-Marie quickly fell in love with Franck and even moved to his home. Thus, Franck has her at his mercy and is ready to do anything to manipulate her. In the sequel to Tomorrow belongs to us, he will not hesitate to drug her in order to make her sign life insurance papers. Nevertheless, Sandrine will soon discover everything …

Sandrine spoke of her doubts to Morgane about Franck, but the latter does not want to hear anything. She refuses to believe her brother is a murderer and gets annoyed in Tomorrow is Ours. Thus, the principal could soon reach a point of no return and cause a rupture.

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US: MORGANE READY TO BREAK WITH SANDRINE?

In the sequel to Tomorrow belongs to us, Anna and Sandrine are going to sneak into Franck’s place to go through his things. They will discover a power of attorney signed by Anne-Marie for her husband, Franck. Sandrine will therefore have proof that her mother is in danger. Still, she could end up getting screwed.

Morgane will soon learn that Sandrine has called on Anna to investigate her brother. The teacher will see red and will not understand why his wife is so mad on Franck. So, she will start to seriously think about divorce. Moreover, Franck will not hesitate to provoke this with a little video.

George also investigates Franck and thinks more than ever that the Lazzari are in danger. He will therefore break into Sandrine’s place in order to find evidence against Morgane’s brother. However, Morgane will return and will come face to face with the policeman. Franck will be arriving at the same time to show a damning video.

With the video, Morgane will discover that Sandrine and Anna were at Franck’s. She is going to have had enough of all her stories and could choose to break up for good with Sandrine in Tomorrow belongs to us. Fans will therefore soon have to deal with the separation of two key characters. After Chloé and Alex, Morgane and Sandrine are in the hot seat …