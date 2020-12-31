Demain nous appartient: Remy and Soraya parted?

A flagship couple of Tomorrow belongs to us will separate for good. They are Rémy and Soraya. The young man will flee for Turkey.

Remy and Soraya will have to separate for good in Tomorrow belongs to us. Recently, the young man has a very limited behavior with everyone. He has just made the blunders too many and it will be irreparable.

Wanting to win back Soraya, Rémy did too much. He even proposed to her in marriage with an expensive ring. But the problem is not there. To get this money, the young man made several robberies. And these were even about friends.

And when the young girl finds out about it, she forgives him but can no longer be with him. She then organizes her escape in Tomorrow belongs to us. Because Rémy does not want to take responsibility for his actions and appear before justice. He must therefore flee.

A private jet is therefore waiting for him the same evening to escape to Turkey. The farewells are heartbreaking but there, the couple will not be able to give each other any more. It would be too dangerous for Rémy. So this is the end of a long-lasting relationship.

In Turkey, Rémy will have to start a new life. So we might hear more about the character of Tomorrow Belongs to Us. So this could be a definitive departure for the actor. It must be said that he has become a criminal!

But worse, the young man prefers to flee and therefore leave Soraya. In addition, he uses the last savings of the young woman to escape. Like what love is really blind. So it’s time to say goodbye. And the scene is heartbreaking.

Actor Liam Baty could therefore disappear as the character will no longer be in France. Rémy had been part of the Tomorrow belongs to us series for three years. A flagship couple for several years. Unfortunately, everything does come to an end!



