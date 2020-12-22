Demain nous appartient: Rémy admits he invented it!

For several days, a burglar has been attacking the inhabitants of Sète in Tomorrow belongs to us. Remy seems to be behind it all.

A burglar broke into Victor’s house and stole a large amount of money and a file. In the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us, Rémy will admit his faults. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Remy is on the verge of losing everything in Tomorrow belongs to us. Several weeks ago, a man broke into Victor’s house and stole more than 25,000 euros, a valuable watch and a confidential file.

The businessman is furious, because the file is proof of Flore’s admission to the hospital. Thus, he does everything to find him and understands that Rémy was behind it all. So he didn’t hesitate to threaten the nurse.

Remy has long made everyone believe that there was nothing to do with burglaries. Still, he seems to spend lavishly on Soraya and behaves strangely. The young man is hiding something and his secret begins to put him in danger;

In the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us, Rémy will confess everything to Soraya. Noor’s sister will fall from above and may decide to break up with him for good.

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: RÉMY HAS WELL HURTED VICTOR!

In the sequel to Tomorrow belongs to us, Rémy will finally admit that he robbed Victor Brunet. He will open the cupboard under the Beddiars’ sink and reveal the bundles of bills, the watch and the confidential file.

Remy goes to tell Soraya that he wanted to keep the money so he could give her a good life. Then, he wanted to use the file to blackmail Victor and Flore. So he could have gotten more money.

Soraya will fall from above in Tomorrow is Ours and will start to pull away from Remy. She will be shocked to learn that it was he who assaulted Lou and Timothy. So will she end up breaking up for good?

For his part, Karim will have more and more suspicions. He will therefore continue his investigation and will discover that Rémy is behind the burglary. Still, he won’t have enough evidence to stop him.



