Demain nous appartient: Noor and Jules may leave!

Charlie’s scams claim new victims in Tomorrow is ours! Indeed, Noor and Jules risk separating … Noor and Jules, it smacks of the end! Embroiled in Charlie’s troubles, Jules failed to defend his girlfriend’s father … The breakup promises to be painful in Tomorrow belongs to us!

Because Charlie has done well. She tricked Bilel, Noor’s father, and had him accused of his scams … But collateral damage happens: it’s war between Jules and Noor. But Bilel’s daughter doesn’t want to let it go …

So when her boyfriend comes to talk to her, she doesn’t mince words. ” What do you want ? “So she attacks directly … It must also be said that the future of her father in Tomorrow belongs to us remains very uncertain.

Jules then asks him “news” of his father. But Noor remains aggressive. “Why are you interested? He tries to hold his head up. “Obviously that interests me. Since Charlie said it wasn’t him, surely he was released, right? ”

But as has often been the case for some time in Tomorrow belongs to us, the high school student falls by the wayside… Noor’s answer therefore falls like a cleaver. “The judge believes that the investigation is still open and that my father is a suspect. ”

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: NOOR VERY ANGRY AT JULIUS

“All because of your bullshit”, adds Noor, obviously very angry … She even adds a layer: “let it go, I don’t even believe you anymore in fact”. The break therefore seems close.

“I swear I told Charlie to stop, he tries to defend himself… I even threw myself with her because of it. But Noor will stand up for his father to the end in Tomorrow is Our Own.

As Jules explains that he “felt sorry” for Charlie, she replied sharply. “Because you, did you feel sorry for my father? You didn’t screwed up, huh ?! So this is the beginning of the end …

Jules looks desperate. “So what, are we not gonna give ourselves a chance?” It’s finish ? But Noor made his decision. “Go ahead, get out. So here is a violent and very sad rupture in Tomorrow belongs to us …



