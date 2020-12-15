Demain nous appartient: Lorie Pester is finally back!

“Tomorrow belongs to us” viewers will have a smile! Actress Lorie Pester has returned to filming. Good news for Lorie Pester fans! The actress has (finally) resumed filming “Tomorrow belongs to us”.

After more than two years of absence, Lorie Pester is finally making her comeback in the “Tomorrow is ours” saga. It was also TF1 which confirmed the happy news on Monday, December 14th via a press release.

As a reminder in 2019, she moved away from the film sets to take a little one-year break. But earlier this year, she let it be known on RTL that she risked extending this well-deserved little break.

In any case, Lorie Pester will make her television comeback in 2021. And the first channel brilliantly teased the role of Lucie Salducci in the saga. The policewoman she interprets on screen.

“How is her reunion with Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui) and Victoire (Solène Hébert) going? Will they be happy to find her or will they still blame her for having disappeared overnight without leaving a trace? “, We can read on the Web.

The suspense is at its peak !

LORIE PESTER: NEW INTRIGUES IN TOMORROW ARE OUR OWN ?!

As a reminder, Lorie Pester’s character flew to Brazil with a serial killer she fell in love with. On her return, she will have to collaborate with the new recruits from the Sète police station.

But to believe certain information revealed on the Web, Lucie Salducci will be very mysterious in the eyes of those around her. And she might intrigue more than one with her many secrets.

In any case, this announcement seems to have made the happiness of many Internet users. However, Lorie Pester will only make a few appearances in the series.

The star has also confided in this subject on the microphone of RTL. “If I come back, it won’t be everyday. Every day, (but) for an arch or two exceptional arches ”, confided the young mother. We look forward !



