Demain nous appartient: Jules confesses everything

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Jules confesses everything, concerning the swindle mounted with Charlie, and ends up in police custody!

Tomorrow belongs to us is the flagship series of TF1.

Indeed, every evening, millions of viewers follow the adventures of our favorite characters.

In fact, Tomorrow Belongs to Us is so successful that the series now has its own spin-off. Yes, Here Everything Begins, which follows the adventures of former DNA characters, has been airing for a few weeks now on TF1.

And frankly, the characters Here It All Begins, just like those in DNA, are truly endearing!

Yes, we love Chloé, Sofia, Maxime and Jules.

Besides, the latter is in a bad position. Yes, Jules is still behind bars!

We tell you more!

JULES CONFESSES EVERYTHING AND FINDS IN CUSTODY IN VIEW IN TOMORROW OURSELVES!

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Jules is in a bad position. And for good reason, after having confessed to the scam mounted with Charlie on the Internet, the young man is suspected of having beaten his accomplice to death! Just that !

But luckily, while in custody, Martin informs him that Charlie has regained consciousness.

Reassured, Jules relies on the testimony of the young woman to be cleared of all suspicion.

Martin takes the opportunity to show him his support, faced with this more than complicated situation!

So, will Jules get out of prison quickly? Will Charlie admit he hasn’t done anything?

To find out, we'll have to watch the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us!

We, in any case, are really looking forward to it!




