Demain nous appartient: Jeanne is very violent with Flore!

In the next episode of “Tomorrow belongs to us”, Flore will confront her mother-in-law, Jeanne, and the latter will be violent.

Nothing is going well in Tomorrow belongs to us. Flore, who is now in a relationship with Alex, is not unanimous with those around the latter.

A decision that is far from pleasing doctors.

But also Chloé Delcourt. Alex’s ex-wife can’t stand that Flore can interfere in her relationship, and that she takes care of Celeste.

Chloe had an argument with Flore two days ago which deeply hurt the one with whom she was once a good friend. “If I see you taking care of Celeste again, it’s going to be really bad,” Chloe said.

FLORE VALLORTA SUFFERS THE LIGHTNING OF JEANNE BELLANGER-DUMONTEL

After Chloé, as well as the hospital staff, it is the turn of Jeanne, Alex’s mother, to confront Flore. In an unpublished extract unveiled by MyTF1, the latter will not be tender with her new stepdaughter.

While Jeanne was in the port of Sète to help her son, the latter was stopped in her tracks by Flore. “Jeanne, but what are you doing, get off that boat, it’s too dangerous,” Bart’s mom said.

To which Jeanne replied to Flore to leave her alone. “I’m going to harvest oysters, leave me alone,” she said, before slapping him hard.

“I’m a business owner, I have a job myself, something that escapes you,” Alex’s mom said. Clearly, Flore is far from unanimous.

Rejected by all, she can find comfort in Alex. Alcoholic, the latter, who is on the verge of losing custody of his daughter, is in dire need of support, as well as a shoulder to lean on.



