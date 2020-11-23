Demain nous appartient: Ingrid Chauvin shines!

Ingrid Chauvin has just posted a new photo on her Instagram account. She has found her two men and is delighted!

Ingrid Chauvin has just posted a new photo on her Instagram account. The Tomorrow belongs to us actress has reunited with her two men and is sharing the news on her social media.

Indeed, the actress posted a photo on her account a few days ago to announce her separation from Thierry Peythieu. “You cannot manage the behavior of others. But you can control when you don’t want to have to go through it again. “Since then, she deleted the photo and did not want to communicate about her separation.

INGRID CHAUVIN, HAPPY

But a relative of Ingrid Chauvin confided in Closer on the subject. “What she is going through is terrible because it is an extremely complicated separation. Things are not going really well between them, and, from now on, everything is played by intermediaries. ”

“She finds her strength in the unconditional love she has for her little boy, but it is very hard. ”

“The model couple that she formed with Thierry was no longer a facade. Deep down, she already knew … She just needed to find the strength and the courage to leave. One day Ingrid will speak, and it will be like a bomb. ”

Ingrid Chauvin should therefore explain herself in the days to come. In the meantime, she can count on the unwavering support of her filming friends.

She just posted a photo on Instagram accompanied by Clement Remiens and Alexandre Brasseur which she accompanied with the following caption: “Really, we love each other !!! Happy day with my two fictional men. “



