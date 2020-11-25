Demain nous appartient: Georges is ready to return!

Georges is he ready to go back to work at the police station? Reconciled with Victoire, the young man already feels ready to work again …

Georges has recovered. Victoire’s companion, who can no longer bear to be handicapped in his leg, feels himself growing wings.

It must be said that the last few weeks have been very complicated for the young man. Partially paralyzed in the leg after going through the cave, the young man therefore lost his footing.

To make matters worse, Georges’ mother broke into Sète. The very intrusive mother raised her son’s head so that he could take flight.

“We spotted some nice apartments on the ground floor,” George’s mother told Victoire. Annoyed by the latter, the doctor decided to leave Georges for an indefinite period.

But as the saying goes, after the rain, the weather is fine. Victoire decided to give her couple a second chance, and she came back to live with Georges.

GEORGE, READY TO RETURN TO WORK AT THE COMMISSIONER?

In an unpublished extract unveiled by MyTYF1, we can see Georges, going to the police station to speak with Martin. He doesn’t understand what his former colleague is doing in the office.

“Hi George, what can I do for you,” said Martin, intrigued to see his colleague show up unexpectedly. Georges has told his friend that he wants to come back to work at the police station.

Arrested for several weeks, he seems to no longer bear to be inactive. “I really need to take care of myself, so I’m coming,” he continued to his colleague.

The darling of Victoire therefore explained the reasons that pushes him to come back to work. “So when I work, I think less about my leg, and then I would stay seated,” he said.

Sensitive to his friend’s message, the commissioner therefore accepted, on condition that the young man brings him a medical certificate. So, will Victoire’s companion be back at the Sète police station?



