Demain nous appartient: drugged by Anne-Marie Franck!

So that’s Franck’s secret! While Sandrine worries about his mother, the man seems untouchable in Tomorrow belongs to us … But only because he drugs his victim. Warning !

Because no one believes Sandrine. The CPE, however, tries to move heaven and earth to find what is wrong with her mother’s future new husband. But nothing helps. She thus tries to contact the family of her ex-wife …

But no answer. Just a few words: “he is the devil incarnate”. What is Franck hiding? Will it upset Tomorrow belongs to us? In any case, he begins to strengthen his hold on Anne-Marie.

The man does indeed feel in danger. Spied on by his daughter-in-law, he thus begins to ask himself questions … All the more so as Sandrine tries to convince Georges to open an investigation into his personality.

Franck must therefore act quickly, and well. His only objective: to keep Anne-Marie under his control… And thus being able to continue his machinations in Tomorrow belongs to us. But he exposes himself to quite a few dangers!

To carry out his project, he has indeed passed the speed above: he drugs Anne-Marie. In her coffee, in her tea, he adds a few painkillers to her so that she will not suspect a thing… and thus siphon off her accounts!

Because with an Anne-Marie in the dumps, he can do anything. He informs him that he will get some money back from his investments … The danger seems ever closer in Tomorrow is ours!

Even the doctors realize it. Anne-Marie does not want to be examined … But she no longer has a choice. It is therefore the hour of the terrible discovery: the results of the analyzes all point in the same direction …

Anne-Marie must therefore face the facts: Franck drugged her. So he never loved her, and tried to take all her money … How will she survive this terrible betrayal? Answer in Tomorrow belongs to us!