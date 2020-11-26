Demain nous appartient: Charlie finally finds his voice

Charlie was recently assaulted in Tomorrow Belongs to Us. The young woman will come out of the coma and will be able to confide in her attacker.

Charlie was assaulted at the beach in Tomorrow belongs to us. The girl is about to come out of the coma and William will be surprised to see that she can speak again. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

A new upheaval arrives in Tomorrow belongs to us. Charlie was assaulted at the beach a few weeks ago and had to be rushed to hospital. Luke’s sister was in a coma for over three weeks.

Karim and the other police officers therefore had to investigate the attack on the teenager. They initially thought that Sofia was guilty, as she did not get along with the victim at all. And for good reason, Charlie had uploaded a fake sextape of her in order to humiliate her in high school.

However, very soon Karim turned to William’s case. Charlie had been to the doctor several times in the hospital and had placed a thong in his bag. So Sofia’s father wanted to have an explanation and had an argument with her in front of the school.

William doesn’t seem guilty in Tomorrow is Ours, and Charlie is hiding many secrets. Nevertheless, she will soon come out of the coma and will be able to tell who tried to kill her.

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: CHARLIE GETS OUT OF COMA!

Charlie was dating men online and blackmailing them after he got naked pictures of them. So, she tried to rip Bilel off with help from Jules in Tomorrow belongs to us. However, Bilel didn’t have time to see her, as she was already unconscious.

So, Jules could well have had a big argument with Charlie and pushed her to the beach. Noor’s boyfriend wanted her to stop with his blackmail and not take it out on Bilel. However, Charlie didn’t want to hear anything.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Tomorrow is Ours, Charlie will finally come out of a coma after more than three weeks. William will take charge of her and will understand that the young woman can speak. The teen will ask to see his brother, Luke.

Still, William won’t want her to see him, as she will need to take several exams. Charlie will therefore think that the doctor is trying to harm him and will suggest that he is hiding something. “Most of all, I think you want to isolate me,” she will say. So what is William still hiding? Case to follow!



