Deltarune Chapter 2 Already Has A Release Date On PC; Confirms Toby Fox

Deltarune Chapter 2: The creator of Undertale and Deltarune urges players to discover what awaits us in this second part; date without on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Deltarune Chapter 2 will premiere next Saturday, September 18 at 02:00 (CEST); at dawn from Friday to Saturday in Spain. After years of waiting, Toby Fox, author of Undertale, has taken advantage of the sixth anniversary of his great work to communicate to fans that the second part of his other project is practically here; at least, in its computer version (Windows PC and Mac).

The story continues: Deltarune is back with its Chapter 2

After the superlative influence of Undertale in the independent video game scene, with more than five years behind him, came Deltarune Chapter 1, the new installment in the RPG saga of the talented creator; completely free on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Much has happened since that month of February 2019, as it should be remembered that it was published without prior notice. Now, more than two and a half years later, it is time to continue a story that left all players with honey on their lips.

In this case, no details have emerged about whether or not Deltarune Chapter 2 will be free; we will have to wait to find out. Likewise, the possible publication date of PS4 and Nintendo Switch has not been mentioned, which can be made to beg for a while due to the rules of verification and regulation of content of digital stores.