Delonte West has a Heartbreaking Confession about his NBA Career

Former NBA hooper Delonte West struggled with mental health issues after leaving the league in 2012.

During a recent interview, the former first-round draft pick shared a heartbreaking confession about his years of basketball experience.

“You know, sometimes I forget I ever played basketball,” he said.

In addition to his eight-year NBA career, West was also a standout player at Eleanor Roosevelt High School and St. Joseph’s High School (2001-04). The 38-year-old has spent a significant portion of his life on hardwood.

Photos and videos of West’s homeless on the streets began to spread in 2019. Last year, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked him up at a gas station, reunited him with his mother and helped him choose a rehabilitation center for drug addicts. West, who voiced his struggle with bipolar disorder, got a job at the institution in 2021.

I hope West continues on his road to recovery.