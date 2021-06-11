Dell XPS 13 With 11th Generation i7 Arrives in Brazil For Up To R$12.7 Thousand

Dell: This week, Dell launched the newest model of the XPS 13 line in Brazil. Now updated with Intel’s 11th generation processors (Tiger Lake), the utrafine notebook has up to 36% superior performance when compared to its previous versions, as well as offering around 81% more efficiency in tasks that require graphics performance due to presence of the Iris Xe Graphics chip.

The new XPS 13 can be found in two different configurations, both featuring the Core i7-1185G7 processor, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on SSD M2 NVME. The only difference between the variants is the 13.4″ screen, which can be either Full HD without touch capability or Ultra HD with touch support.

In this context, the look of both screens is not lacking: with deep contrast, the IPS display can deliver 100% color accuracy on the sRGB scale and up to 73% on the AdobeRGB scale. Similarly, the XPS 13’s design also benefits from the shape of the screen, which features thin edges on all four sides in a body of just 11″, constructed of high-quality materials, cites the manufacturer.

High Price

Leandro Venditti, product manager at Dell Brazil, comments on the relevance of the new line: “in the new generation, the focus is on delivering important leaps in computational and graphic performance that can be perceived by the user in simpler operations, such as multitasking from day-to-day, to more complex applications, such as rendering videos,” he explains.

Aimed at users looking for high performance, the XPS 13 is available with a suggested price from R$ 11,999 for the Full HD version and R$ 12,699 for the Ultra HD version with support for screen taps.