Dell XPS 13 and 15 have been renewed!

Dell, one of the largest computer manufacturers in the world, announced new XPS models. Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 models with new Tiger Lake processors seem to attract attention with their up-to-date connection options in addition to their 2 in 1 structure. As a matter of fact, among the 2020 portable computer models, Dell XPS models with the 11th generation Intel processor option were also included.

Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are powered by 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake!

First of all, the new Dell XPS 13 model will be available with 2 in 1 usage in addition to the normal option. Thus, the touch screen is turned to be used as a tablet.

In the option with both screen sizes, Intel’s new 11th generation mobile processors will be used. In addition to the update on the processor side, an update has been made on the RAM technology side. Accordingly, LPDDR4x RAM modules that can operate at a clock frequency of 4.267 MHz will be used in the new XPS models. For comparison, the RAM clock frequencies used previously were at the level of 3.733 MHz.

In addition, it is also stated that a maximum of 32 GB RAM support will be offered.

According to the official statement, the convertible InfinityEdge FHD + screen of the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 models with the new generation Tiger Lake processor offers more usage area compared to the previous models. This difference is due to the thinning of the screen frames.

The remarkable detail among the connection options is that Thunderbolt 4 support is also starting to be offered with the new models. It is stated that an average of 19 hours of use will be offered with a fully charged battery.

It has been officially announced that the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 models will have the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS option. Users will be able to choose a model with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system with the developer version.

Finally, to give information about the prices of the new models, the starting price of the Dell XPS 13 model is set at $ 999. The official starting price of the XPS 13 2-of-1 model is $ 1299. Pricing will vary with different hardware options.



