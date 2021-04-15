Dell unveils new Inspiron line with longer battery life

Dell announced the launch of the next generation of Inspiron notebooks. According to the brand, the new models in the line have been redesigned with modern processors, longer battery life and other features.

One of the highlights is the Inspiron 16 Plus with a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Designed for heavy-duty tasks, it features an 11th generation Intel processor for high performance and options for NVIDIA GTX or RTX graphics cards.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is another novelty of the new generation from Dell. With a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, it can be used as a notebook or tablet. In addition, the user can choose between the 11th generation Intel chip or AMD’s Ryzen 5000.

For those looking for something simple, the best options are the Inspiron 13, 14 or 15. In particular, they come with sensors that detect when the lid is open and speed up startup even when it is off or hibernating.

Another feature present in these models are the adaptive thermals that manage energy consumption and prevent overheating. The trio also has an express charge feature that allows the battery to reach 80% in just 60 minutes.

All Inspiron models have undergone minor changes aimed at sustainability. For example, water-based inks with volatile organic compounds were used in all painted parts of notebooks and the packaging is made from recycled paper.

Launches and prices

The Inspiron 14 and 15 hit the US market on May 4 for $ 550 (about R $ 3,155). On the same date, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 goes on sale for $ 729.

The Inspiron 13 is now available in American retailers starting at $ 599 (R $ 3,435). Finally, the Inspiron 16 Plus will be released on June 3 and will cost US $ 950 (R $ 5,450).