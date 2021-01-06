Dell releases monitors exclusively for Microsoft Teams

After certifying headsets and a conference camera, Microsoft Teams becomes part of Dell monitors, through a dedicated button. The change follows a revolution caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, which saw the explosion of video conferencing applications.

Released for free use during the pandemic, Teams reached over 200 million participants in meetings worldwide in a single day, totaling 4 billion minutes.

According to the company, the feature will allow users to directly open the application, with voice commands being supported by Cortana via the built-in microphone. The novelty complements what the company was already doing, by integrating Microsoft’s video call application with its headsets.

Unprecedented curved and ultra-wide screen

There are three monitors for use in videoconferencing: 24-inch (FHD), 27-inch (QHD) and the 34-inch curved variant (WQHD), all equipped with the ComfortView Plus system, which reduces the emission of blue light (that that ends in headache and exhaustion of those who work all day in front of the computer).