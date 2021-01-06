Dell offers laptop with “auto louver for webcam”

Dell anticipated some news that will be presented at CES 2021, a technology event scheduled for next week. One of the highlights is the unprecedented automatic shutter for webcam of the line of corporate notebooks Latitude 9000.

Named SafeShutter, the mechanism has the function of opening and closing the camera lens in sync with video conferencing applications. That way, the old trick of tape on the computer’s webcam will no longer be needed.

According to Dell, SafeShutter will be optional for the premium models Latitude 9420 and 9520. In addition to the unprecedented security feature, the new notebooks will have specific keys to manually turn off the microphone and webcam.

Aiming to improve the experience during the conferences, the machines received new camera modules that allow automatic correction of light and blur of the background. Finally, they will come equipped with the 11th generation Intel Core vPro processor.

According to the information, Dell’s new notebooks will be launched in the second quarter of 2021. Thus, the Latitude 9420 will have an initial value of US $ 1,949 (about R $ 10,305), while the 9520 model has not yet been released.

More Dell Notebooks

Dell’s Latitude 5000 and 7000 lines also received major updates in 2021. Like the premium 9000 series, all notebooks will come with the 11th generation Intel Core vPro processor.

However, some machines have specific details. For example, the 5000 models will have fewer aluminum components and more plastic. Meanwhile, 7000 laptops will feature a more compact design with options of up to 32 GB of RAM.

Abroad, the new models of the Latitude 5000 series will be launched next week, on January 12th. While Latitude 7000 notebooks are expected to hit the market in March this year.