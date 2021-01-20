Dell launches Inspiron 13 5000 in Brazil

Dell launched today (19) in Brazil the line of notebooks Inspiron 13 5000, which brings the eleventh generation processors from Intel. The brand’s first laptops in 2021 also feature models with Optane memory, which offers an intelligent storage module to speed up the system.

The Inspiron 13 5000 line has a 13-inch Full HD screen, which has a better use of the front of the device, and construction of the aluminum cover and wrist rest. The keyboard is backlit and comes in Brazilian standard ABNT2, in addition to bringing a digital reader.

The construction of the line’s products also includes two speakers with MaxxAudio Pro technology. The notebooks also have a battery that delivers up to 15 hours of autonomy away from the outlet and comes with fast recharge that supplies up to 80% of the power source in an hour .

Models

Dell is selling four models of the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 line in Brazil. All variants have 8 GB of RAM soldered on the board, with no expansion option.

The notebooks in the lineup come with Intel Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processors, which feature integrated graphics from the Intel Xe line. While the most basic model brings 256 GB of SSD for storage, the other three variants have 512 GB of memory and 32 GB of Optane.

Regarding prices, the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 line arrives in Brazil with values ​​starting at R $ 6,679. You can check out all models at the Dell store, which offers free shipping and a one-year warranty.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 specifications

Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Screen: 13.3 ”FHD Anti-glare

Memory: 8 GB of soldered LPDDR4

Storage: 256GB or 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane memory

Battery: 4-Cell – 53WHr (up to 15 hours of autonomy)

Design: Cover and Palmrest in aluminum and redesigned hinge

Audio: two MaxxAudio Pro speakers

Keyboard: ABNT2 backlit with fingerprint reader

Inputs: HDMI 2.0b, 1x USB 4.0 Gen 2 Type-C ™ (DP / PowerDelivery), 2x USB 4.0 Gen 1, Micro SD reader, input 1 for microphone and headphones

Dimensions: 306 x 204 x 14 mm

Weight: 1,100kg