Dell Launches Alienware X15 and X17 Laptops with RTX 30 GPUs

Dell took the Computex 2021 to present two new notebooks, the Alienware X15 and X17. The products combine slim design with gaming-oriented specifications, including RTX 30 graphics cards and the latest CPUs from Intel.

According to the manufacturer, the new products are the company’s thinnest gaming notebooks. The X15 has a 15-inch screen and a thickness of just 15.9 mm, while the X17 is 20.9 mm thick and has a 17.3-inch display.

Even with the slim design, the devices have four fans to move the air inside the notebook. The robust system serves to keep in control the temperatures of 11th generation Intel processors and GPUs ranging from the RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 of notebooks.

Screen up to 4K and 360 Hz

In addition to bringing a powerful graphics card and CPU combo, the new notebooks also include other high-end specs. The products will ship with a 2TB M.2 SSD, up to 32GB of RAM for the X15 model and 64GB of RAM for the X17.

The Alienware X15 will feature a 165 Hz or 360 Hz Full HD display, plus a Quad HD resolution variant and 240 Hz frequency. The display specs also include support for Nvidia G-Sync, which improves the gaming experience, brightness up to 400 nit and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The X17 model features a 300 nit Full HD screen with 360 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. The product will also be sold in a version with 4K display with 500 nit brightness and 120 Hz frequency.

Both notebooks have an 87Wh battery and come with a 240W or 330W power supply, depending on the hardware configuration. Specifications also include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, MicroSD card reader and HDMI 2.1 connections. The X17 model also has a Mini DisplayPort and Ethernet connection.

The two Alienware notebooks are now available for purchase abroad. Prices for the X15 start at US$2000, around R$10,330, while the X17 starts at US$2,100 (R$10,846).