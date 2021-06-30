Dell Announces UltraSharp Webcam With Auto-Framing AI

Dell announced this Tuesday (29) UltraSharp, a premium webcam with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), HDR, support for Windows Hello and an automatic framing system. Costing US$199, around R$983 reais in direct conversion, the product was launched globally, but is not yet available on the company’s Brazilian website.

The webcam uses a Sony 8.3 MP Starvis CMOS sensor to deliver 4K images, at 30 or 24 frames per second, with quality even in harsh lighting conditions. The camera also works in Full HD at 60 frames per second.

Through HDR, the device automatically modifies the exposure and colors to make the transmission more vivid. In addition, the device comes with a built-in noise filter to remove image artifacts from recording.

UltraSharp tracks movements

Another novelty of the camera is the artificial intelligence that keeps the user always in focus and well framed in the image. Check out how this system works in the video below, released by Dell.

With Dell Express Sign-in, UltraSharp also detects user presence and uses Windows Hello face recognition to speed up access to the computer and other accessories.

As for the design, the camera has a magnetic cover and a base to attach the peripheral to the screen. Dell Pheripheral Manager software allows customization of the device and brings settings for auto framing, viewing angles, zooms, HDR modifications, auto focus, among other options.

The focus of this product is on image quality, so UltraSharp doesn’t have a built-in microphone. Check out more details about the webcam on Dell’s official website.