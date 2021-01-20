Dell announces new Inspiron 5000 laptop in Brazil

This Tuesday morning (19), Dell presented its new Inspiron 5000 series notebook on the Brazilian market. The model – with local production – is considered the first to be launched in the country in 2011 with 11th generation Intel Core processors. , from the Tiger Lake family.

Altogether, the laptop comes in three models, which vary depending on the CPU used and the amount of storage. TudoCelular followed the company announcement event and tells the following details:

Visual

The product design is focused on being ultra-slim with elegance. The screen is 13.3 inches in size and Full HD resolution. It has anti-glare and has four thin edges. Dell has also expanded the frontal utilization to 88% of usable area.

The material has aluminum in both the top cover and the hand rest, with two parts in silver color. In addition, the panel generates an inclination at the base with the keyboard – backlit and in the ABNT2 standard – to increase thermal efficiency and comfort.

The brand new notebook is also accompanied by a fingerprint reader inserted in the on / off button.

Hardware

In hardware, the Inspiron 13 5000 comes equipped with 11th generation Intel Core processors – i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 – and 8 GB of soldered RAM memory – with no upgrade option. In the case of storage, there are options with 256 GB SSD or 512 GB + 32 GB Intel Optane – to make the experience even faster.

One of the highlights of the CPUs is the presence of the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It promises high performance even in some games, in addition to editing programs. There is no dedicated GPU in this product.

The battery is 53Whr, with autonomy of up to 15 hours, in the average configuration. For charging, there is the Express Charge, which promises 80% in up to an hour plugged in.

As for connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 2×2, Bluetooth 5.1 and a set of ports consisting of an HDMI 1.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, a microSD card reader and a microphone connector and headphones.