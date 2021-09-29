Delivery date announced for Lucid’s luxury electric car

The delivery date has been announced for Tesla’s strong rival Lucid Air. The auto company is intimidating with its luxury electric car.

The delivery date for Lucid Air, which brings together luxury with electric cars, has become clear. After five years of work, the company will finally bring its luxury electric car to its customers. Announcing that it has started production of its famous car, the automobile company announced that it will deliver the first Dream Edition models at the end of October.

Strong rival to Tesla: Lucid Air

It is stated that some customers have made a purchase commitment for Lucid Air, which was booked by 13,000 customers. The car, which is stated to have a high purchase volume for a luxury car of a new brand, draws attention with its features.

Lucid, which is expected to increase its purchasing volume day by day, also wants to expand its factory on 65 acres of land in the Casa Grande, Arizona factory. After this step, it is also among the information that Lucid plans to mass-produce its first SUV, Gravity, in 2023.

The new luxury electric car, which stands out with its features that potentially surpasses Tesla, is expected to be available for sale with prices starting from $ 77,400. Promising advantages from Tesla with its long range, Dolby Atmos sound system, fast charging feature and 34-inch cockpit screen, Air is intimidating Elon Musk’s Tesla.