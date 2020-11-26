Deliver an adventure on PlayStation Black Friday

Discover the PlayStation offers for Black Friday and give away an unrepeatable adventure. Get ahead of Christmas at your regular store or at the PS Store.

Black Friday comes to PlayStation. During a few selected days you will find a catalog of essential games to fill your bookshelf or digital library. If you have missed any of the great adventures of the PS4 generation, this week is the time to get them at a price below the usual. Do you want to get ahead of Christmas shopping? Give away the best PlayStation games.

Give away PlayStation adventures in physical format

Until November 30, you will find a series of titles in physical format in the channels attached to the promotion with which to discover new adventures. Among them are heavyweights like Death Stranding, the work of legendary director Hideo Kojima. Reconnect America from coast to coast and relive one of the greatest games of the generation. Days Gone, instead, plunges you into an open world where remnants of humanity attempt to survive hordes of Spawn. Hit the road on the back of your motorcycle and fight to see a new sunrise. If comic book heroes are your thing, Marvel’s Spider-Man Standard Edition is for you. Put on the spider-man leggings and swing through Manhattan with your bare hands; there is no place for rest.

On the other hand, the promotion adds 5 titles under the banner of PlayStation Hits. We are talking about games like Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, the story starring Aloy that includes his expansion, The Frozen Wilds. The God of War showed us a new image in God of War, fighting with several of the gods of Norse mythology. There is no one who can resist this true warrior. And if what you are looking for is to face other players online and show that you are the boss on the court, Gran Turismo Sport is for you. Immerse yourself in the best racing touring cars against other rivals thanks to its system of races and daily tournaments.

Have you missed any Naughty Dog work? Don’t worry: these offers come to fix it. The Last of Us Remastered, the game that defined the PS3 catalog, returned to PS4 with a remastering that brings one of the scripts that went down in video game history up to date. Learn about the events of Ellie and Joel that led to The Last of Us Part II. If you miss Nathan Drake and want to wear the Scout Cap, you will find Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Live this tribute to the characters of the saga as the final touch to a golden stage.



