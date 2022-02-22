Delist Decision For This Metaverse Coin From Binance!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance has made an important announcement. The exchange is delisting a pair on the popular metaverse coin AXS.

Binance has made an important announcement for a metaverse coin!

The famous Bitcoin exchange Binance has made an important announcement for a metaverse coin. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will stop trading on the AXS/BIDR trading pair on 25/02/2022 and remove the AXS/BIDR trading pair on 25/02/2022. All pending orders will be automatically canceled after the AXS/BIDR trading pair is removed. Please note: AXS/BIDR trading pair will be removed and all pending orders on this trading pair will be canceled one hour after trading stops. Users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!