Delightful development for Pixel 6 Pro

The fast charging technology of the Google Pixel Pro model, whose technical features were leaked in the past weeks, has emerged.

Google released the first video of the Pixel 6 series, whose technical features were leaked in the past weeks. The XDA Developers team has revealed the fast charging technology supported by the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Google, which has been using 18W fast charging technology in its devices for a long time, has finally switched to new technology.

Pixel 6 Pro model will come with 33W fast charging support

The Pixel 6 family will be powered by the Google Tensor processor. Google Tensor processor, 2 x 2.80GHz Arm Cortex-X1,

It has 2 x 2.25GHz Arm Cortex-A76 and 4 x 1.80GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The processor, which has 854 MHz Arm Mali-G78 as a graphic interface, draws attention with its features close to the Snapdragon 888 processor on paper.

The model, which comes with a 6.7-inch P-OLED panel with 120Hz support, will have a screen-to-body ratio of 89.13 percent. The leaked device, which will be introduced with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB storage options, has a triple camera array, unlike the standard Pixel 6 model.

The Pixel 5 series, which charges in about 2 hours with 18W fast charging technology, has been criticized by many users. Wanting to reverse this situation on its new devices, Google will add 33W fast charging support to the Pixel 6 Pro.

It is not yet known whether 33W fast charging technology will be included in the standard Pixel 6 model. Also among the leaks is that the company will produce a 23W wireless charging stand, which it calls Pixel Stand.