Delicious! When Sadie Sink couldn’t resist pampering a fluffy baby at the premiere of “Fear Street”

They say that “dogs are man’s best friends.” Do you believe that? Well, because the fan-favorite star of “Stranger Things” Sadie Sink definitely loves them. We know about Millie Bobby Brown‘s love for animals. The same love for this or that animal is shared by other actors. But it seems Sadie Sink can’t control her love for them when it comes to dogs.

Max Mayfield isn’t the only character Sadie has played in this Netflix Original series. She was also part of the “Street of Fear” trilogy from Netflix. Another thing that Sink seems to enjoy is playing a role in terrifying shows and movies. Well, during the world premiere of the film, there was one very cute case when Sadie couldn’t take her hands off this fluffy baby.

Sadie Sink melted when she saw the cute fluffy baby

On the red carpet of the world premiere of the film “Fear Street”, the star of the TV series “Stranger Things” was crazy about this fluffy baby. Take a look here and find out how much she enjoyed playing with him.

Sadie is known to be very fond of animals, especially dogs. When she was on the set of the show, she spent her free time with these fluffy babies. Now when she came to the event, she saw the dog in the interviewer’s hand. She couldn’t stop, but she said, “I needed it. I really missed my puppy.” Well, the interviewer gave her the dog because she showed him love. When she started playing with the dog, the interviewer jokingly said that if she didn’t turn into a vampire or something scary, the dog would be fine.

Before telling about the film and her experience of the whole trip, she playfully made everyone present fall in love with her once again. Well, this movie is a series of American horror films with various horror subgenres, in particular, slasher and supernatural subgenres. If you like such movies, then this one is definitely for you. Can you stream it here and tell us about your experience and how you enjoyed Sadie’s iconic performance in yet another horror movie series?