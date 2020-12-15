Delete the app’s cache for this Important reason

To improve the experience with WhatsApp it is important to delete the cache memory of the App, what if it is not done?

Has your WhatsApp started to present problems? Does it slow down, does not download files, calls and conversations are less fluid and the worst thing is that everything gets worse with the passage of time? You may be having problems with your application cache.

To corroborate this situation you have to check how much cache memory your phone is occupying and clear the cache memory of your phone.

Of course, we are not all experts in systems, so in Somagnews, we give you a brief explanation of the basics to understand what we will be modifying and in the case of WhatsApp, eliminate it.

Cache memory is the storage space that applications such as games, browsers and streaming services occupy in order to save temporary files which speed up the loading time and the general experience within the apps.

In WhatsApp, the instant messaging application, the data it collects in the cache is from messages that you sent and received, but at some point it can affect the performance of your phone due to the amount of storage space it occupies so that you can play files multimedia.

That is why in the case of the “green” APP, the cache must be eliminated to improve the browsing experience, in addition to being an ideal option to protect your privacy against services or applications that could have access to the information that you share through your messages.

Beautiful new wallpapers coming to WhatsApp, including custom chat wallpapers… pic.twitter.com/26bhVXzDZ3 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) December 9, 2020

Delete WhatsApp cache

Now, to delete the cache of both the messaging App and the applications, you have to access the list of your applications.

Settings (of your Android phone)

Select WhatsApp

Application information

Storage and cache

In this step the “Storage and cache” window will open and you will have two options, delete the “User data” and “Clear cache memory”, but it is this last option that you must select, “cache memory” otherwise if you choose data You will remove your account and chats from the application, so you will have to log in with the code that is sent to you by SMS.



