Delay due to weather: 3M opening postponed due to inclement weather

The 3M Open kicked off earlier this week at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with the participation of several big names.

Among the best players on the field this weekend are Tony Finau and Seongjae Im, who ended up at the top of the leaderboard. However, they will take a short break this afternoon.

Golfers took to the course at a very early time on Saturday morning, trying to play as many holes as possible before the inclement weather sets in. They tried their best, but the bad weather still won.

The PGA Tour announced that the 3M Open has been postponed due to inclement weather.

At the moment, it is unclear when the tournament will resume. However, it looks like the bad weather may linger until the end of the day.

We will have the latest information on this evolving situation as it develops.