Defy: Motorola May Resurrect 2010’s ‘Indestructible’ Phone

Defy: Motorola is resurrecting a smartphone model that will bring joy to many nostalgic people. It is a new version of the Defy, originally released in 2010 and known as the “indestructible cellphone” for being the first Android device resistant to water, dust and also drops and scratches, thanks to the use of Gorilla Glass.

Shared by leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, the images show that the classic model’s design and specs have undergone considerable rework. The look is more contemporary, showing three rear cameras and a teardrop notch front sensor.

However, the old fame of “thick shell” continues: in addition to IP68 resistance against dust and water (now present in many devices), the new Defy would have the same highly impact-resistant body, capable of surviving drops from almost two meters thanks to the use of a unique and “structurally reinforced” plate. He might even arrive with a lanyard, safety gear to fasten him to his belt.

Inside Motorola Defy

On the other hand, inside the armor the Defy proves to be very modern by bringing a 6.5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB RAM memory and 64GB expandable storage, as well as a 5000 mAh battery. In keeping with tradition, the screen is made of Gorilla Glass Victus glass, a version launched last year that promises greater resistance to falling and wet fingers.

In terms of cameras, the Defy does relatively well in the picture with a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the cell phone has an 8MP selfie solution.

From the number of rumors and leaks, it seems that Motorola is about to launch the new Defy, although it is not yet known how much the “revival” will cost. From the speculated specs, it won’t be a high price for sure. Users’ receptiveness is not yet known either, as neither Defy nor Motorola enjoy the power they had a decade ago.