Defstroke officially replaces the Joker as the true enemy of the Bat family

Warning: Dark Crisis #2 spoilers ahead

Many fans of DC comics believe that the Joker is the true enemy of Batman and his allies, but the DC event “Dark Crisis” proves why Deathstroke becomes the next major antagonist of the bat family.

There is no doubt that Batman and the bat family have an extensive history with the Joker. After all, the Joker has always sought to torment not only Batman, but also those who work with him. Despite not posing as much of a physical threat as Detstroke, the Joker has undoubtedly left scars in the bat family, paralyzing Barbara Gordon and even killing Jason Todd.

But Detstroke’s relationship with the bat family is more personal, as shown in Dark Crisis #2 by Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere. As Batman and the rest of the Justice League members are presumed dead or missing, Nightwing must rally the remaining superheroes in the face of the coming crisis. But Deathstroke is sent by a Pariah to challenge these young heroes. They started with torture and almost killed the Beast Boy. Then Deathstroke himself fights Nightwing one-on-one. The hostility he showed towards Nightwing is evidence of the incredible hostility between the two of them because of Detstroke’s history with the Young Titans.

And it’s not just Dick Grayson that Deathstroke has a history with. Recently, during the Shadow Wars storyline, Damian Wayne and his family came face to face with Detstroke because Slade was accused of murdering Ras al Ghul. This created another personal vendetta between Detstroke and one of Batman’s buddies. Thus, although Deathstroke and Batman have their own story, Deathstroke still writes his personal story with each member of the bat family.

This contrasts with someone like the Joker, who is so obsessed with Batman that everything he does is related to that obsession. Even killing Jason Todd and paralyzing Batgirl didn’t mean causing them pain and suffering. The Joker did all this to influence Batman, not anyone else. Thus, it shows that although the Joker is still a threat and can cause damage to the bat family, he is not their true enemy, because Defstroke has formed more personal dislike for each member, and not just for Batman himself.