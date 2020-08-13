DeFi craze pushes Ethereum fees to unprecedented levels

The intense volatility in DeFi has led the Ethereum network average transaction fees to climb to historic levels.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) craze drives Ethereum transaction fees to an all-time high

According to Blockchair; The average fee per transaction on Ethereum reached $ 6.04 on Wednesday evening, the highest fee since 2015.

Was under $ 1 in mid July

Mid-range transaction fees are now at $ 3.00, just below the historic highs of $ 3.03. Prices were even below $ 1 until mid-July, when fees started to rise.

Coincided with the mobility in DeFi

Wage increases coincided with increased mobility in popular decentralized financial protocols like Uniswap. According to the information obtained from Etherscan; There are at least 3 similar decentralized finance applications on the list of protocols with the highest network usage.

Although Ethereum developers have done a lot of technical work to reduce fees by scaling the network’s transaction capacity, a possible fix could come months later.

Ethereum’s price seems unaffected by this congestion in the network. The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently being bought and sold at $ 395.



