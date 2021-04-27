Deezer Launches Headset with Pre-Installed App for Samsung Phones

Deezer last week announced a partnership with the MobeeK brand to sell headsets pre-installed with the music streaming app. The feature will work exclusively on smartphones Galaxy S21, Note 20 and Z Flip.

Smart Earphones have USB-C, HiFi connection and offer other exclusive features for Samsung phones, such as wallpapers, playlists and shortcuts on the home screen that lead directly to the app.

The headphones cost $ 22 (approximately R $ 120 at the current price) and are being sold by Amazon in the United States. The device’s features will not be compatible with phones such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

Deezer offers 3 free months and recently announced a partnership with Globo Play that guarantees 12 free months of the Premium plan.

The service has more than 73 million songs and among the differentials is the Songcatcher feature, which identifies unknown tracks and allows you to save them directly to your favorites or playlists.

For now, there is no information as to whether the MobeeK phone will officially arrive in Brazil.