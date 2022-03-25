DeepWell DTx Partners With Global Game Jam To Host A Mental Health Jam

DeepWell DTx: New and just-introduced video game publisher DeepWell DTx calls out video games that benefit mental health at groundbreaking event. DeepWell DTx, the new video game publisher of the co-founder of Devolver Digital, Mike Wilson, and the innovator in the medical-technological field Ryan Douglas, presents a Game Jam with Global Game Jam that aims to test the power of video games to the time to approach mental health in a positive way. This first annual DeepWell DTx Game Jam, taking place May 1-22, 2022, aims to engage and challenge the community to use their game making skills.

Game Jam: video games and mental health

The main objectives of this new Game Jam are:

Demonstrate how the themes and mechanics of video games can be used as therapeutic mechanisms.

Help eliminate prejudices and misunderstandings linked to the social stigma of talking about mental health problems.

Build a community around connecting and giving support to people suffering from stress and depression, among others.

And it is that due to a coronavirus pandemic still present in society, mental health trends have changed at an accelerated pace. So much so, that the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that one in five people in the United States receive a diagnosis related to a mental disorder each year, and that one in two people will receive a similar diagnosis in their lifetime.

Therefore, acting on the challenges that mental health entails through treatment and support is essential to create a culture that promotes diversity, giving great importance to the role that video game developers have, as well as the power that action has to play by itself.

Enter DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx), a new video game developer and publisher dedicated to creating games that can be fun while providing improved and accelerated treatment of harmful health conditions, including health-related issues. mental.