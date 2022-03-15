DeepWell DTx Is Born, A Company That Will Publish Games Based On Medical Science

DeepWell DTx: Mike Wilson, co-founder of Devolver, accompanied by Ryan Douglas, an expert in medical technology, present their promising new study and objectives. A new video game company is born with the aim of harnessing the therapeutic power of interactive entertainment, DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx). After more than a year and a half of development and research, the co-founder of Devolver Digital, Mike Wilson, accompanied by a scholar in medical technology, Ryan Douglas, present this ambitious study; the first video game publisher and developer to be fully dedicated to the creation of video games that combine entertainment with the treatment of health conditions.

Medical science and the world of video games will shake hands at DeepWell DTx, whose hiring process has sought, above all, to surround itself with experts in the field to explore the potential of video games as a tool to improve quality of life, overcome our fears and coping with mental health illnesses that are part of everyday life.

Getting to know DeepWell DTx; on the therapeutic value of video games

Mike Wilson, co-founder of Devolver Digital with experience publishing over 100 games, and Ryan Douglas, founder and former CEO of international medical device company Nextern, cross paths on DeepWell DRX. Over the last eighteen months, the two have assembled a team of veterans from the video game industry and profiles from the medical sector to guide the development of the first games that DeepWell will publish.