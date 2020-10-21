Deepfakes: Robots in Telegram create fake photos

The company Sensity, dedicated to the identification of visual threats on the internet, published a report denouncing criminal activity on Telegram channels, with robots capable of creating fake pornographic images automatically through deepfake. Its creators manage to monetize the scheme through the chat app itself and, until then, more than 100 thousand fake ‘nudes’ were created until July this year.

The study points out that 63% of the fake images are of women known to users, who can request their creation for free with the presence of a watermark, partial nudity or pay a fee of U $ 1.38 (about R $ 7 , 70, in direct conversion) to get access to 100 photos with total nudity per week, in the most “basic” plans.

In addition to the purchase, the same users also have the habit of exchanging and disseminating the images among other channels. Still in this context, Sensity claims that “a limited number of images” appeared to be minors, which highlights the seriousness of the problem.

With almost 70% of users coming from Russia and its neighboring countries, most channels with robots with automated deepfake are still in operation on Telegram. The company, when questioned by Sensity and also by The Verge, did not offer a position or feedback on the case.

The program used to create the images became known as ‘Deepnude’, using a variety of the deepfake technique dedicated to creating pornographic images. Its creator removed the tool from the Internet shortly after its publication, in June last year, for fear of misuse by Internet users. However, advanced users were able to reverse engineer the software and adapt the code for the robots in Telegram – which can also automatically manage payments -, among other platforms.



