Deepfake: what is it and how does it work?

Deepfake is a technique that uses artificial intelligence resources to replace faces in videos and images in order to get as close to reality as possible. The term is a mixture of the expressions deep learning and fake and means the use of AI to create a false situation.

How deepfake came about

The first videos using the deepfake technique appeared in early 2019 and featured American celebrities, such as actor Nicolas Cage, embodying U.S. President Donald Trump, as in the following example.

Videos produced using visual effects have been super popular in cinema for some decades, but deepfake brought some of this “magic” to ordinary people, in the same way that it targeted all those who are popular and not necessarily movie stars performing in a work. .

What was expensive and extremely laborious became simple and accessible at first for specialists in the field and later for the general public through mobile applications and online platforms. Today, it is possible to create realistic manipulations using computer and internet at home.

According to John Vilasenor, a researcher at the Brookings Institution Technological Innovations Center, an organization that researches the topic, the popularity of the technique has drawn the attention of authorities to the need for technology inspection and regulation.

How deepfake works

The technique is based on deep learning, a subclassification of AI to define algorithms that can recognize patterns based on a database. This means that in order to create a deepfake video for a particular personality, the system needs to be fed with photos and videos in which it appears. The more material there is, the greater the chances of obtaining a good result. Trained based on the content provided, the AI ​​learns how the person behaves, starting to recognize movement patterns, face, voice and other characteristics.

See an example of deepfake with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



