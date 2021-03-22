Deepfake: The woman on Twitter is a 50-year-old man

In the past few months, pictures of a young, smiling woman with her motorcycle have been a hit on social media in Japan. There were hundreds of likes in a few days. But not everything is what it seems. Followers noticed that the woman’s arm was too hairy and a reflection in the photo showed a different face. It was then that the Japanese TV show Monday Late Show exposed that the woman was, in fact, Zonggu, a 50-year-old man.

The creator behind the profile @azusagakuyuki admitted to using deepfake apps to create the “character”. The goal was to be more present on social networks and, according to him, people prefer to follow posts from “a younger and more beautiful woman”. “No one is going to read what a normal middle-aged man, taking care of and taking pictures of his motorcycle, put on his account,” he said.

The results of the montages made by FaceApp – an application that allows users to change the appearance of the face in the photos – were impressive. He says that before he got less than 10 likes, now, with the “new look”, he easily gets over 1,000 likes. Currently, Zonggu’s Twitter profile has 19,000 followers.

The revelation on the program, in fact, was a success among fans and viewers. “You have excellent magic skills,” said a user on Twitter. After the program aired, Zonggu reached 25,000 followers on the network.