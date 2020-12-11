Deeper and faster learning tips from Elon Musk

Learning is one of the basic rules to become a better writer, investor or entrepreneur

The most successful people in the world underline lifelong learning. For example, Mark Zucberberg said he finished a book every two weeks, Bill Gates announced that he reads 50 books a year.

Elon Musk, who is currently CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, grew up, according to his brother, by reading two books a day. According to Musk, who specializes in many different fields such as rocket science, engineering, physics, artificial intelligence and energy, the way to learn deeper and faster is to start from the basics of the subject and understand it.

In a Q&A event on social media platform Reddit, a user asked Musk how he learned so quickly.

Make sure you understand the basics

Musk said he could learn a lot more than most people think, and that they found themselves incompetent before they even tried.

“It’s important to see information as a kind of semantic tree. Make sure you understand the basic principles. In other words, before you get into the details with leaves, the trunk and big branches… otherwise there is nothing to hold on to.”

According to the famous entrepreneur, every subject has a structure consisting of roots, stems, branches and leaves. People who want to learn more deeply and faster should learn the root of the tree first, then the trunk, and then reach the branches.

Should not be disrespectful to the basics

Not everything is equally important when you start learning any subject in Musk’s understanding of the essence of the industry he is in and what he should focus on to build a solid foundation.

People should not be disrespectful of the basics and start with whatever they choose to learn or study. Because Musk never learns information randomly.



