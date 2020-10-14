Deep chest of the Prime Minister of Finland

Finland’s female Prime Minister Sanna Marin caused controversy with her photos of her cleavage on her social media account.

35-year-old Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, posing for the fashion magazine without wearing underwear, made a mess in the Scandinavian country.

The poses of Sanna Mirella Marin, who is the youngest Prime Minister in the world, wearing a dark low-cut blazer have been on the agenda of the country.

SOCIAL MEDIA DIVIDED IN TWO

This post on the social media account of the magazine started receiving comments in a short time. While some of the commentators did not ascribe this situation to Marin’s position, some of the users showed their support with the same pose, that is, the photograph taken without a blazer and a bra.

THEY LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN

Marin’s female supporters in particular created a campaign to pose the same. Soon after, dozens of female social media users shared a pose similar to that of Marin in the hashtag #imwithsanna (I’m with Sanna).

Conservatives in Finland are very angry about this sharing of Marin. Some even shared the pose of long-time President Urho Kekkonen and his hipster-style outfits amid this debate. With this sharing, the unusual and strange photos of Finnish leaders were reminded.



