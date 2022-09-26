Dedji vs Floyd Mayweather: fight date, location and everything we know

In one of the most unexpected one-on-one fights, YouTuber Dedzhi is going to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. KSI’s younger brother won his first fight in 2022 and is already ready to fight one of the greats.

Floyd Mayweather, who “retired” with a 50-0 record (27 knockouts), is dabbling in boxing on YouTube. He fought Logan Paul in an exhibition match in June 2021, but the winner was not announced. Floyd later claimed it wasn’t a “real” fight.

Again, his fight with Neji will also be a show that will take place later this year, as 1-3 YouTube will fight the great boxing 50-0.

When is Dedzhi vs. Floyd Mayweather?

On November 13, 2022, Dedzhi will fight Mayweather in a “show fight for big money”. The fight will be part of the “Global Titans Fight Series” taking place in Dubai.

According to the Mirror, since this is an exhibition, no judges are expected, so there will be no winner if there is no knockout. Rounds are usually limited too, shorter than a full-fledged professional fight.

According to the report, Mayweather’s team turned to Deji to organize a fight.

KSI’s brother, Dji lost his first three fights, but made amends with his first victory over Fuji in August.

Meanwhile, his brother is also trying to tie his next fight, and Jake Paul and Andrew Tate are taunting him. Deji’s reaction to the Mayweather fight was usually unexpected, with some calling it “the most unexpected thing I’ve ever seen.

“Given Dedzhi’s 1-3 record, few expected that he would have a chance against rivals like Mayweather, although Logan Paul really stood up in their fight.